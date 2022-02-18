Global RiskNews Briefs

Niger to accept foreign troops fighting insurgents in Sahel

18 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Niger will welcome French and European special forces after their withdrawal from Mali, as confirmed with President Mohamed Bazoum on Friday. The forces will be especially welcome in Takuba according to the president and the special forces will respond to the threat posed by terrorist organizations. The forces will secure the border are of the West African state. 

France, its European allies and Canada announced they were pulling their troops out of Mali due to the coup in February. French President Emmanuel Macron said the counter-terrorism military operation center will be moved to Niger. Bazoum confirmed on Friday, but the move could take between four and six months to complete.

