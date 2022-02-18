Global RiskNews Briefs

Greek ferry: Hundreds evacuated from Olympia blaze off Corfu

18 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

290 people on board a ferry that burst into flames near Corfu in the Ionian Sea were evacuated by Greek and Italian boats. A fire broke out on deck as the Euroferry Olympia had left Igoumenitsa in Greece and was on the way to the Italian port of Brindisi. Passengers were asked to leave she ship as videos showed the ferry engulfed in flames. There are unconfirmed reports of 10 people who remain unaccounted for. 

The ferry was carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew members and reports say the ferry was mainly carrying Italian nationals. Not everyone was confirmed boarding the lifeboats and officials are waiting to carry out a complete count as rescue efforts may still be ongoing.

OODA Analyst

