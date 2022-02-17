Vietnam: 170 activists detained and harassed, says report

Vietnamese authorities have been accused by Human Rights Watch of harassing and detaining more than 170 activists over the past 20 years. Some of these activists were stopped from leaving their homes by police and others had their door locks superglued shut. The Human Rights Watch called for an end to systematic restriction of the freedom of movement of these activists in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s Communist state does not tolerate dissent and has frequently had critics jailed. This 65 page report was released on Thursday and investigated restrictions imposed by the Vietnamese authorities from 2004 to 2021. Domestic and international travel was restricted for activists, along with restriction within the country and outside of their own homes. Vietnam continually defends its human rights record, but the human rights group calls for and end to all restrictions on movement.

