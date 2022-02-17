Decision on Iran nuclear deal ‘days away,’ says French foreign minister

In days, a deal that would see Iran curb uranium enrichment for sanction relief will close. Ongoing negotiations in Vienna have been occurring to revive the 2015 deal that the US pulled out of in 2018. Iran’s chief negotiator was optimistic on Wednesday, however, warned that the deal could still fall through.

The US and Iran are having talks mediated by China, Russia and European parties. The talks are to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Analysts believe that Iran is approaching a nuclear threshold that would enable it to make a nuclear weapon and warned that violence in the area could increase if a deal is not struck.

