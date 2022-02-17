Covid: Hong Kong’s hospitals overwhelmed amid spike in cases

A huge surge in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong has overwhelmed the healthcare system and caused infected patients to have to be treated outside the hospitals. This is the fifth wave of infections and the government has admitted its struggle to contain the sprike, but has not agreed to a city-wide lockdown. 4,285 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

All local leaders were urged by Chinese President Xi Jinping to take “all necessary measures.” Tighter controls on the administration in the region may occur, but there will most likely not be mass testing and lockdowns as seen in mainland China. Over 10,000 people are waiting to be admitted to hospitals and there are warnings that the cases could increase to 28,000 a day. Local authorities have said they will utilize resources and adopt necessary measures to contain the outbreak.

