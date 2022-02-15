U.S. Is Closing Kyiv Embassy, Relocating Diplomatic Operations to Western Ukraine

The US is reportedly closing its embassy in the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv, and relocating its operations 340 miles west to Lviv, near the Polish border. The relocation comes as allies warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the relocation would be temporary and is occurring to protect embassy staff, possibly in the event of a Russian attack. Mr. Blinken confirmed that the US’s commitment to Ukraine sovereignty remains strong.

As part of the move, the destruction of networking equipment, computer workstations, and embassy telephone systems is underway. These moves render the Kyiv embassy inoperable as a diplomatic facility, according to the State Department. On Sunday, 56 embassy workers and classified materials arrived at the Dulles International Airport near Washington. All necessary precautions to protect US intellectual property and classified materials have been taken. The relocation announcement comes just one day after most of the diplomats located at the US Embassy in Kyiv had been ordered to leave Ukraine. Only a core group of diplomats will remain in Lviv.

