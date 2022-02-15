Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters’ bank accounts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to freeze the bank accounts of protestors involved in demonstrations against vaccine mandates that have caused blockades in several different Canadian cities. Trudeau stated that he would invoke the Emergencies Act to crack down on the protests. In addition, he confirmed that the scope of the measures would be reasonable and time-limited. He also confirmed that he did not plan to deploy the military. If the act was invoked, banks would be able to freeze the personal accounts of individuals linked to the protests without a court order. Hundreds of demonstrators are still protesting in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, although the city’s bridge to Detroit was re-opened.

The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, which connects the US and Ottawa, is a critical pathway for trade between the US and Canada. The bridge was reopened after a week-long stalemate in which neither side’s goods were delivered. What was originally planned to be a protest against vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the border has grown into a broader criticism on Covid health restrictions. Trudeau stated that the mandates and restrictions were designed to keep Canadians safe and protect jobs across the nation.