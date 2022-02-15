Funerals for three suspected Palestinian militants killed in West Bank by Israeli forces attract large crowds

On Thursday, large crowds took to the West Bank city of Nablus for the funerals of three men shot dead by Israeli forces. The three men were members of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, a wing of the Fatah organization. The men were named as Mohammad Al Dakhil, Adham Mabrook, and Ashraf Mubaslat. Israel stated that the men were behind at least five shooting attacks on Israeli army positions in the West Bank over the past several months. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett endorsed the operation, claiming that it showed there was no immunity for terrorists against Israel. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry, however, described the men’s deaths as an assassination.

Video footage filmed in the aftermath of the fatal encounter depicts a silver car, with its doors open and multiple bullet holes in the front windshield. The car was surrounded by two vans. Roughly 10 Israeli security personnel appear to be moving around the vehicles and taking up defensive positions in the immediate area. The operation was planned out for several weeks, according to an Israeli police commander. The suspects had reportedly opened fire on Israeli forces, who responded with gunfire as well. Hours after the attack, thousands gathered in the center of Nablus to witness the bodies of the three men wrapped in Palestinian flags.