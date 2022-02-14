San Francisco 49ers attacked by BlackByte ransomware group ahead of Super Bowl

Just hours before the Super Bowl started, NFL team the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that they suffered from a ransomware attack perpetrated by the BlackByte group. The team stated that they became aware of the network security incident when it caused a disruption to the team’s corporate IT network. The organization has reached out to a third-party cybersecurity firm, who will assist the team in recovering its network and identifying the scope of the attack. In addition, the team contacted law enforcement to inform them of the attack.

Although an investigation into the situation remains ongoing, the 49ers believe that the damage is limited to its corporate IT network, with no indication that the incident involves other systems. This includes services connected to Levi’s Stadium operations and ticket holders. However, the investigation will confirm these suspicions. On Saturday evening, the 49ers appeared on the BlackByte ransomware group’s leak site.

