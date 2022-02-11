Global RiskNews Briefs

Funerals for three suspected Palestinian militants killed in West Bank by Israeli forces attract large crowds

11 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Three men shot dead by Israeli forces had large crowds at their funerals in Nablus Tuesday. The men belonged to the armed wing of the Fatah organization, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Their names were Mohammad Al Dakhil, Adham Mabrook and Ashraf Mubaslat. 

The men were responsible for at least five shooting attacks on Israeli army positions in the West Bank in recent months, according to Israel. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry described the men’s deaths as an assassination in discord with Israel who described the operation as showing an intolerance for terrorists. After the operation, three days of mourning have been declared by the Palestinians and a general strike is underway across the West Bank, causing shops and schools to be closed. Palestinian Authority officials would like the deaths to be examined by the International Criminal Court.

Read more: Funerals for three suspected Palestinian militants killed in West Bank by Israeli forces attract large crowds

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Israel launches inquiry into police hacking claims

February 7, 2022

US, UAE intercepts ballistic missile during Israeli President’s visit

February 1, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2