Funerals for three suspected Palestinian militants killed in West Bank by Israeli forces attract large crowds

Three men shot dead by Israeli forces had large crowds at their funerals in Nablus Tuesday. The men belonged to the armed wing of the Fatah organization, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Their names were Mohammad Al Dakhil, Adham Mabrook and Ashraf Mubaslat.

The men were responsible for at least five shooting attacks on Israeli army positions in the West Bank in recent months, according to Israel. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry described the men’s deaths as an assassination in discord with Israel who described the operation as showing an intolerance for terrorists. After the operation, three days of mourning have been declared by the Palestinians and a general strike is underway across the West Bank, causing shops and schools to be closed. Palestinian Authority officials would like the deaths to be examined by the International Criminal Court.

