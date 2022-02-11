Apple releases iOS 15.3.1 patch for ‘actively exploited’ security flaw

Apple released iOD 15.3 earlier this month, however, it has since updated the software to include a patch for a security flaw that is being actively exploited. Users who have not implemented the update are encouraged to do so now. Although Apple released few details about the flaw, they confirmed that the bug is serious and can lead to malicious code execution when users open a webpage in the Apple Safari browser. Apple became aware of the bug as it is being actively exploited.

The update is available for iPhone models 6s and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, and others. The vulnerability, which affects the WebKit browser engine for Safari, subsequently affects macOS as well. Apple released a version of the update, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 to address the issue on those devices. The vulnerability is a memory flaw that is particularly susceptible to code written in C++. Users should update their devices as soon as possible to mitigate the threat posed by the bug.

