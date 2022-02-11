Global RiskNews Briefs

Afghanistan: Two journalists held in Kabul while working for UNHCR

11 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Two journalists and Afghans working alongside them for the UN Refugee Agency have been detained. UNHCR announced on Friday that the journalists and their Afghan counterparts are being held in Kabul. One of the kidnapped journalists is a former BBC correspondent who has covered material in Afghanistan for two decades. 

The journalists were attempting to assist the citizens of Afghanistan and wanted to report on the humanitarian crisis at hand in Afghanistan. The families of the journalists are concerned about their detainment and are requesting their release.

Read more: Afghanistan: Two journalists held in Kabul while working for UNHCR

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Afghan universities reopen to female students but with strict rules on mixing

February 7, 2022

Taliban, Western officials meet in Oslo to discuss Afghanistan

January 24, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2