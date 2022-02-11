Two journalists and Afghans working alongside them for the UN Refugee Agency have been detained. UNHCR announced on Friday that the journalists and their Afghan counterparts are being held in Kabul. One of the kidnapped journalists is a former BBC correspondent who has covered material in Afghanistan for two decades.

The journalists were attempting to assist the citizens of Afghanistan and wanted to report on the humanitarian crisis at hand in Afghanistan. The families of the journalists are concerned about their detainment and are requesting their release.

Read more: Afghanistan: Two journalists held in Kabul while working for UNHCR