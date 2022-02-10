Shrapnel wounds 12 as Saudi defenses blow up drone near airport

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone near the southern border with Yemen and at least 12 people have been injured by shrapnel. The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said travelers and workers of various nationalities had been injured by the falling debris near Abha international airport. Air traffic operations have returned to normal but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The airport has been a target of houthi drone and missile attacks, killing and wounding a number of people despite most of the attacks being intercepted. The coalition and the Houthi rebels in Yemen have been fighting since 2015 and has been regularly carrying out air raids on Houthi military targets in Yemen. Saudi Arabian airports and oil installations have been the target of multiple drone and missile attacks by the Houthis, and the United Arab Emirates has been targeted recently as well.

