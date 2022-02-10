Hoshyar Zebari was Iraq’s longest-serving foreign minister and cultivated strong ties with neighboring Arab states and had many discussions with Western diplomats and journalists. Zebari bid to run for the presidency of Iraq, but his candidacy was suspended by the federal court due to past corruption charges. This suspension caused an election delay.

The formation of the new government was already delayed, but now it is delayed indefinitely. The results of October’s parliamentary vote were not confirmed until December. Zebari was running against the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s incumbent President Barham Saleh. It is unclear if the Kurdish Democratic Party will back another candidate or stand by Zebari.

Read more: Iraq faces deadlock after ‘West-friendly’ candidate suspended