UK Foreign Office Subjected to “Serious Cybersecurity Incident”

09 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

BBC reported that the UK Foreign Office was the target of a serious cybersecurity incident after the office accidentally published a sensitive document to the government’s website. The BBC stated that the document revealed that unidentified hackers were able to infiltrate the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) systems. The attackers were detected by security teams before they could inflict too much damage. Cybersecurity company BAE Systems Applied Intelligence was called by the office to provide urgent support in the investigation into the cyberattack. BAE Systems’ contract ended on January 12, 2022.

The document contained few other details about the incident, and it is not believed that the hackers were able to obtain any sensitive or classified data. The document that was accidentally uploaded has since been removed from the website. The BBC quoted one FCDO spokesperson who claimed to not comment on security. Some still have concerns that the incident may have been part of a broader cyber espionage campaign that is designed to access classified government documents.

