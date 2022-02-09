North Korea boasts of ‘shaking the world’ by testing missiles that can strike the US

On Tuesday, North Korea boasted that it is one of a handful of countries in the world to field nuclear weapons and advanced missiles. The country also boasted about shaking the world with its missile tests, as they cause concern and make headlines. International tension has been on the rise after North Korea conducted a series of ballistic missile tests, which is banned under the UN Security Council. In January, North Korea conducted a record number of ballistic missile and missile tests, with at least seven launches. The country also claimed to have tested a new type of hypersonic missile that is able to maneuver at high speed.

In addition, North Korea fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. This missile is capable of striking US territories in the Pacific Ocean. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry released a statement calling the 2022 tests remarkable achievements that effectively strengthen the country’s conflict deterrence. The US State Department was asked to comment on the situation and repeated that it has no hostile intent towards North Korea.