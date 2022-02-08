News Corp Discloses Cyber-Attack

News Corp, a publishing company, has officially disclosed that it was the victim of a cyberattack that occurred last month when threat actors compromised email accounts belonging to employees of the company. News Corp is owned by Australian American media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. News Corp delivered an email to its staff members on Friday confirming the attack. The publishing company’s chief technology officer, David Kline, wrote that a limited number of accounts were compromised and that few documents were impacted by the incident. Kline further wrote that the attack is believed to have originated from outside of the United States.

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant stated that preliminary analysis indicated that foreign governments may have been associated with the activity. Certain data was collected from the organization’s site, according to researchers. CEO Paul Martini stated that the attack on News Corp may be just one piece of a broader escalation of cyberattacks by nation state actors in the next year. Martini also asserted that the attack was part of an intelligence gathering campaign that will likely have broader impacts on American journalism and politics. However, the source of the attack and the nature of the data stolen remains unverified.

