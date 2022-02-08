Chinese telecom Hytera charged for allegedly recruiting Motorola employees to steal trade secrets

On Monday, the Department of Justice stated that Hytera Communications Corp was being charged for recruiting and hiring Motorola Solutions employees and directing them to stead trade secrets from their former employer. The indictment was unsealed in the Northern District of Illinois and confirms that both Hytera and Motorola moves from the sale of analog mobile radios to digital mobile radios after a 2004 announcement by the US Federal Communications Commission that vendors must make the change in the next decade. According to the report, Motorola began working on digital radios the same year as the announcement. However, Hytera launched its own commercial shift to DMRs three years later after having recruited a number of former Motorola employees between 2008 and 2009.

The indictment states that the charges against Hytera include encouraging former Motorola employees to access trade secret information located on Motorola’s internal database. In addition, these employees sent multiple emails describing intentions to use the technology at Hytera. The trade secrets include information belonging to hardware, radio software architecture, benchmarking strategies, connectivity module designs, and source code. The DoJ claims that up until the past few years, former Motorola employees were recruited by Hytera with higher salaries and more benefits than they were offered by the former.

