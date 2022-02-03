Global RiskNews Briefs

19 people found frozen to death, sparking diplomatic row between Turkey and Greece

03 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

After a rare winter storm caused both Turkey and Greece to be covered in snow, 19 people have frozen to death in a small Turkish town near the border between the two countries. Search and rescue activities were continuing in the region according to the governor’s office in the city of Edime, Turkey. The Interior Minister said those who died were in a group of 22 migrants. 

Greece and Turkey have blamed each other for the tragedy while the reason the migrants were stranded remains unclear. Soylu, the Turkish INterior Minister alleged that the migrants had been turned away from the Greek border. The Council of Europe and migrants have alleged the Greek Coast Guard and border patrols push back migrants for years, but the Greek government denies these claims repeatedly.

Read more: 19 people found frozen to death, sparking diplomatic row between Turkey and Greece

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Turkey’s inflation soars to two-decade high of almost 49%

February 3, 2022

State-sponsored Iranian hackers attack Turkish government, private organizations

February 1, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2