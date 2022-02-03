19 people found frozen to death, sparking diplomatic row between Turkey and Greece

After a rare winter storm caused both Turkey and Greece to be covered in snow, 19 people have frozen to death in a small Turkish town near the border between the two countries. Search and rescue activities were continuing in the region according to the governor’s office in the city of Edime, Turkey. The Interior Minister said those who died were in a group of 22 migrants.

Greece and Turkey have blamed each other for the tragedy while the reason the migrants were stranded remains unclear. Soylu, the Turkish INterior Minister alleged that the migrants had been turned away from the Greek border. The Council of Europe and migrants have alleged the Greek Coast Guard and border patrols push back migrants for years, but the Greek government denies these claims repeatedly.

