US, UAE intercepts ballistic missile during Israeli President’s visit

On Monday, the US joined forces with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile, the third such incident since the beginning of the month. However, in this instance, the Israeli President was in the UAE for a historic visit. The attack did not cause any damage, however, it is the latest in a series of unprecedented strikes on the country this month conducted by the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. A Houthi spokesman confirmed the attack, stating that the militant group had launched missiles and aircraft at important and “sensitive” targets in the UAE. The spokesman confirmed that the missile attack was intended to disrupt Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit.

The US military assisted the UAE in deterring the missile threat, resulting in no injuries or casualties. US President Joe Biden has reportedly been in contact with the UAE and has ordered the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to communicate the support of the US for the UAE and Saudi Arabia. An Israeli spokesperson confirmed that the Israeli President and his associates were no longer in danger. The visit was able to resume as planned, with Herzog visiting the UAE Prime Minister and Expo 2020 in Dubai.