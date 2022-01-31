US Revokes China Unicom’s License

The US government has stripped another Chinese telecoms company of its license to operate in the US due to national security reasoning. The Federal Communications Commission’s new order ends the ability of China Unicom Americas to provide telecoms services within the US. The move follows a March 2021 finding by the FCC which stated that China Unicom Americas failed to dispel serious concerns about its operations and security. FCC stated that because China Unicom is a state-owned enterprise, it is subject to exploitation or influence by the Chinese government and is likely forced to comply with government requests. In addition, the company lacks independent judicial oversight.

The FCC stated that it is more likely that China Unicom is being influenced today than two decades ago, when the US first approved the company’s license. The FCC is also concerned about China’s ability to access, store, disrupt, or misroute US communications. The Chinese government could also conduct state-backed cyber espionage through the telecom company should it continue to operate in the United States. The firm has 60 days to halt its services within the country.

