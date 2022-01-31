Priest killed by gunmen in Pakistan attack

On Sunday, a Pakistani gunman killed a Christian priest and wounded another as clerics travelled home from church in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The attackers were reportedly on motorcycles when they opened fire on the car, killing Pastor William Siraj instantly. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. In 2013, dozens of people died in Peshaware after a suicide bombing was initiated outside of a church, marking one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistan’s Christian population. The Church of Pakistan took to Twitter to condemn the attack, stating that the organization demanded justice and protection for Christians.

Pakistan’s northwestern regions, on the border of Afghanistan, have seen a significant rise in military attacks on security forces over the past several days. Many of the recent attacks were claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a group that associates itself with the Afghan Taliban. TV footage showed emergency services removing Siraj from the car, with others chanting to Jesus Christ as his body was removed and carried down the street. Pastor Siraj’s colleague is not in grave condition and is being treated for his injuries. Both men were clergy at the Diocese of Peshawar in the Church of Pakistan.

