AU suspends Burkina Faso after coup as envoys head for talks

Burkina Faso has been suspended for a week from the African Union after the coup by a faction of the army. Envoys from West Africa and the United Nations are heading to talks with the coup leaders. The Peace and Security Council of the AU has suspended Burkina Faso from participation in all AU activities until constitutional order is restored.

The coup happened on January 23 and the AU’s move occurred three days after the Economic Community of West African States suspended Burkina Faso from its ranks and threatened to impose sanctions.The coup leaders have dissolved the government and parliament along with the constitution. The coup leaders promised to re-establish constitutional order in a reasonable amount of time. The AU and ECOWAS along with a UN representative will have meetings with the military leaders in Ouagadougou this week.

