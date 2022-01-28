Honduras’ first female president, Xiomara Castro was sworn in on Thursday in Tegucigalpa. Castro is a democratic socialist and won a landslide victory in the presidential election last year. Castro’s platform focused on countering years of governance involved with corruption and scandal.

Castro’s party, the Freedom and Refoundation Party won the vote by over 14 points over the nearest opponent. Castro received 51% of the vote and 1.7 million votes, the largest number of votes in the country’s history. She promises to stamp out systemic problems behind poverty, one of the root causes of migration north. Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris was present at the inauguration.

Read more: Xiomara Castro becomes Honduras’ first female president