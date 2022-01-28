Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine: Biden, Zelenskyy talk de-escalation with no end to tension in sight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss de-escalation efforts in Ukraine. In the meeting, the two presidents discussed joint action and de-escalation diplomatic efforts along with possibilities for financial support to Ukraine. The US reaffirmed readiness to act decisively along with its allies if Russia further invades Ukraine. 

The US administration is also exploring macroeconomic support options to assist Ukraine’s economy under the pressure of Russia’s military build up. Before the conversation, Russia announced that it was clear the US was not going to address their main security concerns in the standoff with Ukraine. The US and NATO had submitted a written response on Wednesday to the demands Russia made for post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe. Washington also requested that the UN Security Council meet to discuss the threat of Russia on Ukraine.

