Israeli settlers rage through Palestinian town, marking the latest ‘nationalistically motivated’ attack in the region

28 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Israeli setters raged through a Palestinian town in the West Bank near Nablus in a convoy of cars. This marked the latest in a series of violence involving Israeli settlers in the past months. The settlers’ behavior was condemned by Israel’s Defense Minister and the Defense Minister promised to take action. 

The settlers threw rocks through windows of vehicles and businesses while celebrating the prison release of a man convicted of assaulting Palestinians. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday. Three to four people were injured in the settlers’ rampage. The Israeli Defense Minister called the incident “nationalistically motivated violence” and promised tough action.

