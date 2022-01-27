Ukrainian soldier kills 5 in shooting rampage at military factory

On Thursday, Ukraine’s interior ministry confirmed that five people were shot dead and another five injured after a Ukrainian soldier opened fire at a military plant. The perpetrator was a Ukrainian National Guard service-member and was detained following the attack. The incident occurred at a state-owned machine building factory in the eastern city of Dnipro. There was no immediate motive for the shooting, according to the interior ministry. A commission will investigate what led to the soldier’s actions, as well as evaluate his mental health.