FBI warns over Iranian cyber group, tells organizations to up their defenses

The FBI has issued an alert regarding the activities, tools, and tactics of an Iranian threat group. The intended purpose of the warning was to give US organizations the tips to defend themselves against the group’s malicious cyber activities. In October 2021, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York indicted two Iranian nationals on charges of computer intrusion, interstate threats, computer fraud, voter intimidation, and conspiracy offenses for their participation in a campaign that sought to interfere with and influence the 2020 US Presidential Election. The two individuals were employed by Emennet Pasargad. Since the trail, Emennet has been designated by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. The Department of State has also offered up to $10 million for information on the two indicted actors.

However, the most recent FBI warning indicates that Emennet poses a broader cybersecurity threat beyond the 2020 election. Since that campaign, Emennet has continued to conduct traditional cyber exploitation activity, targeting several sectors such as news, shipping, travel, oil, telecommunications, and financial with target in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Emennet is known to use virtual private network (VPN) services TorGaurd, CyberGhost, and NordVPN. The group also leverages web search to identify leading US business brands. After they locate a new target, the group scans their websites for vulnerabilities.

