Cuba says more than 700 charged over anti-government protests

Cuban officials confirmed that more than 700 individuals who took part in anti-government protests last year have been charged with various crimes such as public disorder, theft, vandalism, and sedition. The public prosecutor’s office stated that 172 of the individuals had already been tried and convicted, however, no further details were offered. Families and activists have publicly condemned the trials, calling them unfair and stating that the sentences handed to the protestors were disproportionate. Hundreds of individuals were arrested after the protests, marking the largest government crackdown on demonstrations in decades.