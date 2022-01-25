US troops on alert as West voices unity
US President Joe Biden released a statement confirming total unanimity with European leaders regarding Russia’s controversial troop build-up on the border with Ukraine. Western powers reportedly agreed to unprecedented sanctions against Russia if it were to invade during crisis talks on Monday. The US has placed 8,500 troops on “high alert, a move that Russia claimed to cause them concern. Russia continues to deny any plans of invasion, however, roughly 100,000 troops have been deployed on Ukraine’s border. At Monday’s talks, the leaders of the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the EU were present. In addition, the head of NATO was able to attend the conference. US President Joe Biden called the meeting a great experience with total unanimity across the attending European leaders.
Should Russia take any more steps into an incursion with Ukraine, the powers reportedly agreed that they will act quickly, with swift retributive responses and unprecedented sanctions. The virtual conference aimed to agree on a common strategy against the actions of Russia. Initially, there were some disagreements over how Western nations were responding. UK PM Boris Johnson warned that he believed Russia is planning a lightning raid on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The UK has begun withdrawing some of its staff located at the embassy in Kyiv, alongside the US.
