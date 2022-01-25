US troops on alert as West voices unity

US President Joe Biden released a statement confirming total unanimity with European leaders regarding Russia’s controversial troop build-up on the border with Ukraine. Western powers reportedly agreed to unprecedented sanctions against Russia if it were to invade during crisis talks on Monday. The US has placed 8,500 troops on “high alert, a move that Russia claimed to cause them concern. Russia continues to deny any plans of invasion, however, roughly 100,000 troops have been deployed on Ukraine’s border. At Monday’s talks, the leaders of the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the EU were present. In addition, the head of NATO was able to attend the conference. US President Joe Biden called the meeting a great experience with total unanimity across the attending European leaders.