Microsoft warns about this phishing attack that wants to read your emails

Microsoft has warned that Office 365 customers are receiving phishing emails that aim to trick unsuspecting users into giving OAuth permissions to an app that allows attackers to read and write emails. The OAuth phishing emails were delivered to hundreds of Office 365 customers, warned the Microsoft Security Intelligence team. The malicious app has been named “Upgrade,” and prompts users to grant it OAuth permissions. The permissions allowance subsequently permits attackers to create inbox rules, read emails, write emails, update calendar items, and read contracts.

Individuals targeted by the operation receive a notification that asks them to grant the app various permissions. The OAuth standard is supported by cloud and identity providers such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft, as a way for users to allow third party apps to access certain account information and data. OAuth has been abused and leveraged by attackers in the past, prompting Google to introduce stricter verification requirements.

