At least eight dead in crush at Africa Cup of Nations game in Cameroon

On Monday afternoon, at least eight people were killed and 38 injured after a crush occurred during an Africa Cup of Nations match in the Cameroonian capital city of Yaounde. The government of Cameroon confirmed the tragedy, stating that it occurred at the south entrance of the Olembe Stadium, where the match was taking place between Cameroon and Comoros. Fans were reportedly attempting to watch the game when spectators at the front of the crowd were crushed. The deceased were transported to the Yaounde Emergency Centre and the injured were transported to four different health facilities in Yaounde.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also stated that it was aware of the crush and was working to investigate the situation and obtain more details regarding the incident. CAF said that it will continue to work with both the Cameroonian authorities and a local organizing committee. The game ended in favor of Cameroon, and many of the players, staff, and officials involved in the match expressed their condolences for the victims’ families.

