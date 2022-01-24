A detention center was hit in airstrikes on Friday and killed dozens and caused a nationwide internet blackout in Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels blamed the Saudi- led coalition for the strike, but the coalition denied deliberately targeting the detention center in the northern city of Sa’ada.

At least 82 people were killed and 266 wounded in the strike on the detention center. A second air strike Friday morning hit a telecommunications building in the city of Hodeidah and caused a nationwide internet blackout. In this strike, at least 4 children were killed and 17 were injured, the NGO Save the Children does not know how many adults were killed or injured. The internet blackout that was still ongoing as of late Friday, would affect aid delivery. The Saudi coalition also attacked military targets in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, on Friday in response to the threat of hostile attacks.

Read more: Saudi-led coalition denies targeting Yemeni detention center after airstrikes kill dozens