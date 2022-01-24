Global RiskNews Briefs

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp, sources say

24 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by soldiers. The president was detained after heavy gunfire around his residence Sunday night in Ouagadougou. Gunfire rang out from many military camps throughout Burkina Faso as soldiers demanded more support for their fight against Islamist militants, the government denies that the army has seized power. 

Kabore’s situation and whereabouts were unknown Monday morning. Several members of the presidential vehicular fleet were near the president’s residence riddled with bullets. In recent months, there has been rising frustration as civilians and soldiers have been killed by militants, some of whom are linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda. Protesters who supported the mutineers came out on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore’s political party. A curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT has been implemented until further notice and schools are closed for two days.

