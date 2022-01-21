A second subject in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been extradited to the United States. Rodolphe Jaar will be presented with the charges on Thursday in his initial court appearance in Miami. Jaar is one of several suspects that has been at large for months after the assassination.

The extradition of Jaar comes after the extradition of Colombian suspect Mario Palacios earlier this month. Palacios has been charged with consiparicy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States according to the US DOJ. Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted. Dozens of people were involved in Moise’s death, 26 Colombians and two Hatian-Americans.

Read more: US extradites second suspect in assassination of Haiti’s President