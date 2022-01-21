Ukraine tension: Urgent US-Russia talks in Geneva as invasion fears grow

US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign MInister met in Geneva on Friday for talks as fears grow that Russia may invade Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that these talks were an attempt to see if diplomacy was a viable option for the two countries. Russian Foreign MInister Sergei Lavrov reflected on the talks as open and useful.

Russia has 100,000 troops near its borders with Ukraine but denies the allegations of a plan to invade. Blinken warned Lavrov that there would be a swift, united and sever response if Russia did invade Ukraine. Putin requested Ukraine be stopped from joining Nato and for the Western defensive alliance to stop military exercises and sending weapons to western Europe. Lavrov stated there are no plans to attack Ukraine and accused Nato of working against Russia in a press conference after the meeting. Blinken said the US is prepared to address Russian concerns in a spirit of reciprocity.

