Saudi led-coalition launches airstrikes on Yemeni capital after deadly Houthi drone strike in Abu Dhabi

On Monday, the Saudi led-coalition fighting in Yemen launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital. The airstrikes come shortly after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack that occurred in the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia’s state run media outlet took to Twitter to address the military action, calling it a necessary response to the threats posed by the Houthi rebels. In addition, the organization stated that the targeting of civilians in the UAE is a ware crime and that the perpetrators much be held accountable. The drone attack occurred near Abu Dhabi’s airport and killed at least three people. In addition, the attacks sparked multiple subsequent explosions in the capital city. During these explosions, one Pakistani and two Indians were killed, while eight others were injured.

Houthi rebels warned that the UAE would continue to be targeted as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues. Five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones were deployed in the attack, which has been called “Operation Hurricane Yemen.” Foreign companies, citizens, and residents of the UAE should avoid vital sites, according to a Houthi spokesperson. Search and rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the aftermath of the attack.

