Man Charged with Smuggling Tech Exports to Iran

Kambiz Attar Kashani, a 44 year-old with dual citizenship to the US and Iran, has been charged with violating sanctions by exporting IT goods and services to the latter country. Kashani was arrested last Friday on charges of conspiring to illegal export to the Central Bank of Iran. Kashani reportedly acted as a principle for two United Arab Emirates companies and created a scheme to procure the technology from US companies between February 2019 and June 2021. Kashani and his co-conspirators have been untruthful about the final destination of the exports, according to US officials, and claimed that they would be used by the UAE firms.

The technology included several fixed attenuators, electrical components found in radio frequency products, and subscriptions to open-source operating systems. In addition, several network storage systems and six power supplies were to be exported. Kashani also allegedly purchased a license from a US company that produces software that allows large organizations to develop and deploy internal-use applications to their employees. Kashani is being charged with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

