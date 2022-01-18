UAE: Drone attack kills several in Abu Dhabi

Drones caused an explosion on three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and may have caused a separate fire at an extension of the Abu Dhabi Airport. The suspected drone attacks killed three people and injured six. Senior Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash blamed Yemen’s Houthi rebels for the attack and the group later claimed responsibility.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group had targeted the oil refinery in Musaffah, along with the Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports. There was no evidence offered to back up his claims. Police found debris that could have been drones at the sites in Mussafah and Abu Dhabi, but there were no missiles mentioned. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the attacks in a phone call with UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. The UAE’s Foreign Ministry labeled the attack as a terrorist attack on areas and civilian facilities and added that it would not go unpunished.

