Russia arrests REvil ransomware gang members at request of US officials

14 members of the REvil ransomware group have been arrested by the Russian government. A joint effort between the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia led to the arrest of the members of the cybercrime group. Several assets were seized in the 25 residential addresses that were searched including more than 436 rubles, 500,000 euros and $600,000 in U.S. dollars. Crypto wallets, computer equipment and 20 luxury cars bought with the money from cyber crimes were seized as well.

The arrested members of the group were charged with committing crimes of illegal circulation of means of payment, Part 2 of Article 187 in the Criminal Code of Russia. The operation was performed at the request of United States authorities. REvil had become infamous as ransomware attacks have grown more common and destructive. REvil attacked enterprise IT firm Kaseya and meat processing company JBS Foods and these attacks brought REvil into the spotlight. The group was taken down last October, however group members have still been at large.

