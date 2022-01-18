CyberNews Briefs

PCI SSC updates card security standards to secure the card production process

18 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The PCI Security Standards Council announced an update of the PCI Card Production and Provisioning Security Requirements. The update allows payment card vendors to secure components and sensitive data involved in the production of payment cards. These standards protect against fraud via the compromise of card materials. 

Card production includes magnetic stripe encoding and embossing, card personalization, card manufacturing, chip initialization, embedding and personalization; along with card storing, shipping and mailing. The updates include details to protect buildings, assets, access and staff along with new requirements related to shipping and transport of card products. Compliance with the PCI SSC is directly managed by payment brands.

