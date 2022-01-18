Blinken to travel to Ukraine and Germany this week

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany and Ukraine this week following the Russian threat toward Ukraine. Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The goal is to reinforce the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In Berlin, Blinken will discuss diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine. They will also discuss Allies’ readiness to impose consequences and economic costs on Russia if aggression is continued.

