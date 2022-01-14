Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites: Here is what you should do

A threatening message of “be afraid and wait for the worst” was shone on a number of Ukrainian government websites after they were targeted in a cyberattack. The threatening message alleged the people’s personal information had been hacked. The websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down after the large cyberattack.

Cyber Police have opened an investigation and specialists have begun to restore IT systems. The attack appears to be a low-level incident but is symbolic at the end of a week of diplomacy aimed at de-escalating tensions on Ukraine’s border. An investigation by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security suggests the attack was carried out by a Russian Federation according to the first data found. Many of the state resources involved in the cyberattack have been restored and Ukraine’s security service said that personal data had not been breached.

So What: The threat of cyber attack from Russia is high, not just for Ukrainian government sites. Read more on this threat with the link below.

What’s Next: Expect more attacks like this, not just on the Ukraine, but on NATO governments and on commercial entities. Some malicious code can escape like in the June 2017 NotPetya attacks.

Your Action: Read the latest on the cyber threat and defensive strategies at the OODA Cyber Sensemaking page.