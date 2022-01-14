Channel migrants: Thirty rescued as man dies off French coast

Thirty people were rescued as one man died after they tried to cross the Channel to the UK. The man fell overboard a small migrant boat as it got into difficulty off the French coast at Berck-sur-Mer. Most people rescued by French rescue services were in the dinghy, but five people were on a sandbank.

The drowning was the first fatality in the Channel in 2022. The man who died is believed to be in his 20s and of Sudanese origin. Some of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia. Last November, at least 27 people drowned in the Channel in an incident involving migrant boats. The number of people who migrated across the English Channel in small boats last year was three times the number for 2020.

