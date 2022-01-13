CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware locks down prison, knocks systems offline

13 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, was forced into lockdown on January 5 due to a cyberattack that targeted the county’s systems and deployed malware. Local government systems were impacted by the cyberattack, including those that are used to manage the prison. Inmates were required to remain in their cells as the cyberattack took out the establishment’s internet. In addition, staff at the prison were unable to access data management servers and security camera networks. The incident was revealed through court documents, after one public defender representing the inmates suggested that their rights were violated due to the sudden lockdown.

Inmates likely had visitations canceled due to the cyberattack. They also lost internet access, leaving them with only payphones to communicate with court representatives. Jail staff had to rely on unstable cellular connections to make phone calls, access emails, and video conference-based court proceedings. The virtual proceedings were imposed due to Covid-19 and could not occur on the day of the lockdown. The cyberattack highlights the risk malware poses to facilities such as detention centers and the impact they can have on a large number of individuals.

Read More: Ransomware locks down prison, knocks systems offline

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ransomware Attack Takes Thousands Of U.S. School Websites Offline

January 13, 2022

Widespread, Easily Exploitable Windows RDP Bug Opens Users to Data Theft

January 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2