Ransomware Attack Takes Thousands Of U.S. School Websites Offline

Thousands of schools in the US were impacted by a ransomware attack that targeted Finalsite, a company that provides schools with hosted tools to manage their online presence and communications. Since the cyberattackers targeted Finalsite instead of individual school systems, thousands of school websites hosted by Finalsite went down at once. Finalsite confirmed the attack on January 6, two days after reporting increased error rates and performance issues were affecting its services. Third-party experts are currently investigating the source of the disruption, however, it appears that no client data had been stolen during the attack. Finalsite reportedly never lost access to its customers’ data, according to initial analysis.

Earlier this week, Finalsite reported that all customer websites had been restored, including messaging and notification systems. Thousands of schools around the US rely on Finalsite to communicate with parents. It was worrisome when schools were unable to message parents as severe weather and the omicron variant impacted multiple regions. In total, Finalsite provides services to 2,200 districts in the US.

