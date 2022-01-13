Fingers point to Lazarus, Cobalt, FIN7 as key hacking groups attacking finance industry

On Thursday, Outpost24’s Blueliv published a report titled “Follow the Money,” designed to identify and track groups that are major culprits of theft and fraud in the financial sector. The report found that the Lazarus, Cobalt, and FIN7 threat groups have been the most prevalent threat actors striking financial organization. The financial sector has historically been targeted by cybercriminal groups at a high rate, as they are an attractive target to groups seeking to achieve financial gains. Organizations in this industry also guard sensitive personally identifiable information belonging to customers, clients, financial accounts, and cash. In addition, they can cause the most havoc in the economy if attacked. If a bank’s systems go down to malware, the effects can be severe for customers.

According to the report, the Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the situation due to disruptions to training and operations. The report is based on the unit Blueliv’s intelligence gathering and highlights the main ways in which financial entities are targeted by malicious actors. Some of these methods include Phishing, Business Email Compromise, scams, malware, and credential theft.

