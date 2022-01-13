Adobe Cloud Abused to Steal Office 365, Gmail Credentials

Researchers from Avanan, a Check Point company, discovered an ongoing campaign in which threat actors are creating accounts within Adobe Cloud suite and sending images of illegitimate PDFs to target Gmail and Office 365 users. The campaign was uncovered in December. The PDF links and other malicious email attachments lead victims to a link that steals credentials, according to Avanan. Adobe Creative Cloud is a popular file-sharing platform and allows users to perform different functions with apps such as Photoshop and Acrobat. The attackers are primarily targeting Office365 users, however, Avanan reported that they have observed the same campaign hit Gmail inboxes as well.