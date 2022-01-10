Global RiskNews Briefs

Fire destroys hundreds of homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp

10 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

On Sunday, a fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh. The fire destroyed hundreds of homes but there were no reports of casualties immediately. The fire hit Camp 16 in Cox’s Bazar. This border district has almost a million Rohingya refugees living there after fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. 

The cause of the fire was not established but emergency workers brought the fire under control. The number of refugees in Cox’s Bazar ranges from 800,000-900,000. Many escaped a brutal campaign by Myanmar’s military that forced over 740,000 Rohingya minority people to flee the country. Myanmar claims the actions taken under this campaign were counterterrorism measures despite a genocide case heard at the International Court of Justice. 

