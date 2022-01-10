Cyberattackers Hit Data of 80K Fertility Patients

Attackers were able to steal data pertaining to almost 80,000 patients of Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI) after a data breach was detected on February 1 of last year. Although the fertility centers’ security measures were able to safeguard electronic medical records, the attackers were still able to access highly sensitive data in admin files. FCI runs four separate clinics across Illinois. The US Department of Health and Human Services also reported on the data breach, stating that a subsequent investigation indicated that intruders accessed administrative files and folders during the attack.

FCI stated that it immediately launched a review of all of its records to determine the information and files that were accessed, and which individuals the data belonged to. The FCI determined over the summer that information related to certain fertility patients was included in the set of files that was access by the unauthorized party. However, the FCI stated that they were not aware of any misuse of patient data following the incident. Regardless, the information contained highly sensitive details and could be used by the attackers to commit financial fraud, identity theft, healthcare fraud, and more.